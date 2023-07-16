More pool weather this week

25 WEATHER — Another humid day across Central Texas with temperatures in the 90s and triple digits as well.

We may see a slight chance of some rain. Best chances though will be in our northern counties. Showers and potential for a few storms. If they do develop, small hail and gusty winds will be the major threats.

Once we head into tonight, rain chances will diminish and we won't see any chances through the work week.

The heat advisory will continue through tomorrow so make sure you are taking care of yourself and staying cool because most models are showing we will be a bit hotter through the first half of the week.

Slight rain chances return next weekend but that is still a bit of ways away, so things may change.

Stay cool and weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

