More of the same weather...

25 EVENING WEATHER — It looks like more of the same is on the way through the weekend. It will be partly cloudy each afternoon and mostly clear at night. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 60s.

Next week, there could be a small change to the forecast. A few models are showing a weak cold front getting into Texas by the middle of next week. Hopefully this trend will continue. This could bring a slight chance of showers and storms around Wednesday with a minor downward adjustment to temperatures...low 90s to upper 80s. Hey, at least it is something!