25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like late summer weather, then this forecast is for you! It looks like we will see highs in the low to mid 90s with lows in the low 70s through the weekend and on into next week. There will be a few more clouds around, but no rain is expected as of now. Winds will generally be out of the southeast at 5-15mph.
More of the same on the way...90s highs...70s lows
No big changes for seven to ten days
