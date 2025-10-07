More of the same on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you are looking for big changes to the weather, I really don't have anything for you in the forecast update. We should see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week. The air mass will get a little drier by the end of the week, so lows may fall into the upper 50s and low 60s Friday into the weekend.

Next week looks hot for October. Highs will make it into the low to mid 90s each day with lows in the mid to upper 60s. I really don't see anything changing through October 20th, so hang in there!