More of the same: October 90s continue, but nice mornings for the weekend

Highs will climb into the low 90s with morning lows in the low 60s and even some upper 50s. Not much will change through next weekend.
CENTRAL TEXAS — Good morning! I'm sure you're wanting a change here in October, but that just is not going to happen over the next 10 days. We'll have a nice stretch of crisp mornings for this weekend thanks to dry air with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine will be abundant this weekend, so it will be a great one to get outside!

Humidity increases a bit next week, but warm temperatures hang around as 90s continue into next weekend. We continue to search for a stronger cold front, but that just doesn't look to happen until after next weekend. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
