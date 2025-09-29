More of the same

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like the pattern we've been in, then you are likely going to love the next couple of weeks. The pattern that is usually over us in July and August is stuck over us right now. This will keep us with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s. This trend is expected for the rest of this week, this weekend, and next week the way it looks right now.