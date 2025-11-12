More November 80s on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — Warm November weather is going to be here for awhile. Tonight looks mild with lows in the upper 50s. There could be some patchy fog around in the morning, but that will quickly burn off Thursday morning. Highs Thursday afternoon should be in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. More low to mid 80s are expected Friday through Monday, so we are going to be above normal into early next week.

Our next storm system continues to slow down. This will push rain chances back to the middle to end of next week. Right now we will keep chances in the 20-40% range since more timing changes are likely. After Monday, highs should be back in the 70s as a cold front moves through the area Tuesday.