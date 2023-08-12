More heat and fire warnings across portions of Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Another very hot day across the area with temperatures well into the triple digits. A Red flag warning is in effect for portions of Central Texas, mainly along and west of I-35 but the entirety of the area is very dry so try not to create any sparks.

The three main factors for wildfires is hot, dry, and windy conditions. Temperatures have been in the triple digits consistently, humidity in the teens and twenties, and gusts up to 30 mph. Unfortunately, it does not look like we are going to get a good rain anytime soon.

We are also in an excessive heat warning for the entirety of the area as well. Temperatures around 105 degrees and head index values up to 110 degrees.

Moral, of the story is hot and dry so make sure you are taking care of yourself and others because these conditions will be continuing across Central Texas.

Stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather