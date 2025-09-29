More clouds Monday, but quiet weather through the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Clouds will be on the increase today as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Expect quiet weather to continue this week, with sunshine returning tomorrow.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Clouds on the increase today.

Similar weather pattern this week as we stay quiet.

Highs near/slightly above normal.

Good morning! We're still stuck in this quiet weather pattern, but you'll notice some changes on this Monday. A storm system in West Texas will lift over us bringing moisture into the mid-levels of the atmosphere. While this will bring cloud cover up, the lower levels will be too dry for any sort of rain. It may look like it will, but the moisture will be zapped as it works down into the lower levels. The extra clouds will keep most of us from reaching 90, and may keep temperatures in the mid 60s overnight.

Clouds depart Tuesday bringing back sunshine, and we'll be stuck in the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week with morning lows in the 60s!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather