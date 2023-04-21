More Changes Arrive This Weekend

25 WEATHER — It will be quiet tonight with lows in the low 50s. Saturday looks nice for most of the day as highs rise into the mid to upper 70s. Our next front will move in Saturday evening, and that could bring a chance for a few isolated storms, especially west of I-35. Clouds will continue to move in Sunday with a better chance of off and on showers area-wide. It will be cooler behind the front with temperatures only reaching the low 60s in the afternoon.

Next week will start off with scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. We may even see another chance for some severe weather on Tuesday. This is still several days out, so we will watch the forecast closely! A few lingering showers will continue Wednesday and Thursday, but hopefully we clear out a bit next Friday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s all next week.

Have a great weekend!

