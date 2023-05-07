More chances of storms

25 WEATHER — It has been a quiet day across Central Texas with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will see some slight chances of storms later this afternoon and evening.

If storms do develop, hail and wind will be the major threats. We will continue to track them through this evening.

Storm chances continue through this week. We are in the month of May, still spring, so we will have to watch for the potential of strong to severe storms in the coming days. Models have been having a tough time with tracking and the timing of these storms. They have been flip flopping almost every run. But it seems a stronger system is shaping up to push through by the end of the week.

Now this doesn't mean everywhere will be seeing storms. But the potential is there so we will keep an eye on it, just make sure to stay updated on the forecast and stay weather ready.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather