More chances of rain tomorrow

Today has shaped up to be another quiet day across the area with clouds sticking around and temperatures mainly in the 60s to low 70s.

We will see more chances of rain as we head through Monday. Some storms may develop during the overnight hours for our western counties but we will see chances for areas west of I-35 throughout the day tomorrow.

At this time we aren't looking at severe weather but we are in the spring season so we will keep a close eye on this system.

Storms will diminish tomorrow night and Tuesday through Friday will quiet down with temperatures hanging out in the 70s and we could even see some low 80s by the end of the week.

Models pushing the possibility of more storms this coming Saturday but that is still about 6 days out so things may change.

Stay weather ready and have a great rest of your Easter!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

