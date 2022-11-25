More chances of rain this afternoon into Saturday

25 WEATHER — We will continue to see chances of precipitation mainly this afternoon through Saturday morning. Expect mainly showers but there is a possibility to see a thunderstorm associated with those showers. No severe weather is expected.

Temperatures will be cool today and tomorrow in the 50s and 60s across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. More sunshine, drier conditions, and warmer temperatures will be moving in on Sunday.

Temperatures will be back into the mid 60s for Sunday and that warm up will stick around through Tuesday with temperatures back into the 70s. More of this much needed moisture is shaping up to push through around Tuesday.

We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather