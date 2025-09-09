More chamber of commerce weather Tuesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — After a taste of fall this morning, we'll see temperatures remain below average as they inch towards 90 this afternoon. Quiet weather continues this week!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Quiet weather continues this week.

Slow warm-up taking us into the mid 90s into the weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a crisp morning with lows in the 50s and 60s thanks to the clear skies and light winds. Dry air that's in place will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with light southeast winds. Expect abundant sunshine.

Tomorrow morning will still be crisp in the low 60s, but as we move through the week, temperatures and humidity will come up as we push into the mid 90s with lows in the low 70s by the weekend. It will still be nice, but will be missing that fall-like feel.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather