More above normal temperatures this week

Still waiting on fall
25 EVENING WEATHER — If you are looking for a big change in the weather, well, keep looking. This week will bring more of the same with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s. A weak system will move over the area late this week, but it looks moisture starved as of now. We may see enough moisture for a couple of showers and storms late Friday into Saturday, but that is a big if as of now.

A slowly evolving pattern change may try to happen next week. Right now I am keeping things in the low 90s, but hopefully we will start to see our upper high start to break down at some point next week. Fingers crossed...

