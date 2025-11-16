More above normal November temperatures this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It has been a warm weekend, and the warmth will continue into this week. Highs will be in the 80s Monday through Wednesday. We should fall back into the 70s Thursday and Friday as a Pacific cold front overtakes Central Texas. It will stay mild into next weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

As far as rain chances go, it appears our best chance will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. 1-2 inches of rain will be possible for some of us by the time all is said and done Friday. There could be a few stronger storms, but right now this is not looking like a major severe weather event. We will continue to track any changes as we get closer to the middle part of the week and update the forecast accordingly.