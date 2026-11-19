25 EVENING WEATHER — Nice November weather is expected to continue over the next couple of days. There could be some patchy fog during the early morning hours Friday and Saturday, but overall, we are looking at lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s!

Get out and enjoy!

A cold front will come through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This may bring a couple of isolated showers, but rain chances are only 20%. High temperatures will come down into the upper 60s Sunday with breezy northwest winds.

Temperatures will continue to fall through Thanksgiving Day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Monday, near 60° Tuesday, and in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. Rain chances look low, but we could see a few showers around Tuesday evening.

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