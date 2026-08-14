More 100s this weekend and next week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's still hot. There is a slight chance for a couple of storms this evening across our far southern areas. Other than that, make sure you stay hydrated this weekend as you are out and about in this heat. Highs will be in the 100-102° range with lows in the mid to upper 70s. The elevated fire threat will continue, but winds should decrease a bit Sunday.

Next week will remain hot with highs in the 100 102° range once again. By the end of the week, there could be a slight pattern shift. If this occurs, a weak front could move in next Friday or next weekend at some point. This would allow for highs in the upper 90s and a chance for a few isolated storms to return to the forecast. It's not much, but at least it's a little something to talk about!

Have a great weekend!

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