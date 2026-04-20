Mixture of mostly clouds and a few light scattered showers

CENTRAL TEXAS — A mild, cool start with morning lows in the 50s around Central Texas. Skies are cloudy but mostly dry. A system slowly moving over Hill Country will bring scattered light showers on and off throughout Central Texas today.

Temperatures will align with who gets the most rain. Some of you will, some of you won't. Most of the precipitation will hit the western counties. San Saba is already receiving precipitation this morning and high temperatures will likely stay in the upper 50s on the western side.

As we move along the I-35 corridor, we will see passing rain around lunchtime and in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s in this area and the Brazos Valley. The northeast counties will receive the rain and temperatures will rise to the low 70s due to the drier conditions.

Tuesday will be our wettest day of the week. Then rain chances remain a bit lower as we move through the weekend. Severe weather has taken a back seat for now. Temperatures will climb throughout the week with the 80s arriving Thursday.

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