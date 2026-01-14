Mild weather with sunshine through Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Thursday and Friday are looking pretty good around here with plenty of sunshine both days. Tonight looks colder with lows around freezing in the morning. We should shoot up to around 60° Thursday afternoon and in the mid 60s Friday. Our next cold front will begin to enter the area late Friday afternoon, but it is expected to come through dry.

We should see increasing clouds Saturday behind our cold front. With that and a north wind, we should only see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will start off chilly int he low 30s, but we should see upper 50s be the afternoon as southwest winds begin to warm things back up across the region.

