Mild weather Wednesday and Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — After a bit of a cold spell the past couple of weeks, it appears temperatures are heading up by the weekend on into next week! The next couple of nights will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs Wednesday and Thursday should make it into the low to mid 60s.

Now to the really nice part of the forecast. We are going to call this False Spring. Friday, highs will soar into the mid 70s, and it won't stop there! This weekend, we should see highs in the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. The party doesn't stop there. It looks like we will continue with our 70s through most of next week! Get ready to enjoy a nice thaw across the region. I will caution you though, we call it False Spring for a reason. We will likely have colder weather again, so enjoy what we have coming temperature-wise.

