Mild weather this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We have had a cold start to the week, but the weather should moderate as we make our way through the rest of the week. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We should be near 60 for highs Tuesday, mid 60s Wednesday, low 70s Thursday, then back in the mid 60s Friday. There could be an isolated shower or two Wednesday as a weak system moves through the area.

The weekend and next week are looking well above normal. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday and that could last through next week right into Christmas Day! Sorry, it's not looking like a cold Christmas this year.

