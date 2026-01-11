Mild weather is expected this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are looking at a decent week across Central Texas. Tonight is expected to bring increasing high clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 30s in the morning. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. There won't be much wind at all, so it should be a decent January day. A weak storm system should move across south Texas Tuesday. We may see a few isolated showers associated with that, but most of the rain should stay in south Texas. Highs will once again be in the low 60s.

Wednesday should be a touch warmer in the mid 60s, but a cold front will arrive in the afternoon. This front should come through dry the way it looks right now. It will have wind though, howling out of the north at 15-25mph in the afternoon. This will send temperatures into the low 30s Thursday morning and only in the mid 50s Thursday afternoon.

It's back to the low 60s Friday, but another front should arrive next weekend. This will bring highs in the 50s and low in the 30s with just a slight chance of showers Saturday as the front moves through the region.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.