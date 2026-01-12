Mild weather for most of this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — A weak disturbance will approach Texas tonight. Most of the energy and lift form this system will be in south Texas, but we could see a stray shower or two Tuesday. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 40s with highs Tuesday afternoon in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will enter the area Wednesday with gusty north winds at 15-25mph. There won't be much cold air initially, so highs will still make it into the mid 60s. The chilly air will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will fall into the low 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies.

Friday, we warm back up into the low 60s with a few more clouds around. Our next cold front arrives this weekend. Highs will make it into the low 60s Saturday and down into the low 50s Sunday.

