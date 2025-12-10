Mild weather continues through Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Nice weather is on the way over the next couple of days. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s. Sunshine Thursday and Friday will bring some nice afternoons! Highs will be in the mid 60s Thursday and in the low 70s Friday.

Saturday, a cold front may sit down close to Central Texas. The models have had a very hard time with the placement of this front. Right now it appears we could see highs in the 60s north and 70s south Saturday afternoon. We will continue to track this closely. The front should move all the way through the area Sunday, so highs should only be in the 50s area-wide under mostly cloudy skies.

Our next rain chances will arrive next week. Right now it looks like Tuesday will be the best chance of showers. It doesn't look heavy, but a little moisture would be nice. Highs will stay in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.