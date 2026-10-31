Mild trick-or-treat, humid start to November

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Halloween! The weather in Central Texas is mild, with temperatures hanging around in the 70s after dark thanks to a decent amount of cloud cover and humidity.

That humidity could result in some patchy fog Sunday morning, but it doesn't appear to be widespread.

Despite the muggy conditions, no rain is expected for the rest of this weekend - which again is great for trick-or-treaters and those partying deeper into the evening.

Early November starts warm and humid. Temperatures rise to the mid-80s for Sunday and Monday with dew points around the mid-60s, possibly pushing 70 which is summer levels of humidity. Monday will be the warmest and also windiest day, with wind gusts rising to 20-30 mph in the afternoon and evening.

The next storm system is a cold front that'll quickly race through Central Texas Tuesday morning between about midnight and noon. Rain is likely with a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will shift from the south at 30 mph to the northwest at 25 mph. That'll bring in cooler air, with highs in the mid- 70s which removing the humidity completely.

Temperatures will settle in that mid- to upper- 70s range from Tuesday through the first November weekend.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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