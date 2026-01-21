Mild Thursday...Rain and arctic front arrive Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like "warmer" weather...enjoy the next 24 to 36 hours. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will remain mostly cloudy as highs climb into the mid 60s.

Changes begin to arrive Friday. An arctic cold front will be moving out of Oklahoma and into Texas Friday morning. Winds will gradually shift to the north and northeast as the front makes it's way through Central Texas Friday evening. Areas of rain are likely Friday afternoon as the cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will be well above freezing, but they will be falling from the 50s into the 30s Friday evening. By Saturday morning, temperatures should be around freezing.

There will be on and off rain, freezing rain, and sleet through the day Saturday. Accumulations of ice will likely begin sometimes Saturday morning as temperatures continue to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Sleet will be possible across the northern half of Central Texas, while freezing rain and rain are likely across the southern half of the area. Conditions should continue to deteriorate throughout the day. By Saturday evening, the main storm system will be moving into Texas. This will set up another round of a wintry mix across all of the area. Most of this will likely fall as sleet, but a few snowflakes may mix in across our northern counties. Significant amount of sleet and ice may make travel very hazardous Saturday night into Sunday. Our wintry mix should end from west to east during the day Sunday with highs remaining in the 20s. Whatever ice/sleet falls will remain on the ground, so travel will likely be compromised. We should clear out some Sunday night, so it will be cold! Lows will fall into the upper single digits and teens across the area! That means Monday morning will likely be a mess. Highs Monday afternoon may get to freezing with some sunshine, but whatever remains on the ground will refreeze Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There will likely be some changes to some of this forecast between now and the weekend. Stay up to date with the latest weather information from you weather experts right here!

