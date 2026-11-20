CENTRAL TEXAS — All-in-all, great late November weather for Central Texas. Lows around 50 degrees and highs in the mid- 70s Friday.

The weekend also looks great even with a couple very-very light rain chances. Light showers are possible Saturday evening, but outside of that, it'll be another excellent day with highs in the mid- 70s for most, and pushing 80 degrees in the Brazos Valley. A cold front dips through early Sunday morning with another very-very small chance of light showers. But skies should quickly turn mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon with temperatures down a tick into the upper- 60s.

Monday is cooler yet, in the low-60s before a second cold front passes through on Tuesday. Weather models are inconsistent when it comes to rain chances Tuesday, but all show a drop in temperatures into the upper 50s for the remainder of the week, which would include Thanksgiving. That plus overnight and early morning temps a couple days next week will be back in the 30s with a chance for our first freeze of the season should the temps hit 32 degrees.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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