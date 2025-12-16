Mild December weather to continue into Christmas

25 EVENING WEATHER — Get ready for more above normal temperatures for the foreseeable future. Tonight looks cool with lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers east of I-35. Highs will be mild in the mid to upper 60s. We will warm into the low 70s Thursday, but a weak cold front will send us back to the 60s Friday afternoon.

A big warm up is coming as we head into the weekend. South to southwest winds and sunshine will likely get us into the upper 70s! Another weak front will get into the areas from Waco, north Sunday, so highs will fall back into the upper 60s across the northern half of Central Texas Sunday afternoon.

Next week, tell your family to pack for spring! Highs will be in the 70s each days with lows in the 50s and 60s. Right now we are going 77° on Christmas Day! Pool-time???

