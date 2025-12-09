Mild December weather continues...

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is expected for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday, but we should see the low 70s Thursday and Friday. In fact, Saturday is looking nice now as well with the cold front hanging up to the north of our area. That means we get a bonus day of 70s Saturday afternoon.

Things change Sunday. Clouds will be in the increase as our cold front heads south. Most of the region looks dry as this happens, but highs will come down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next system should arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week. It will be mostly cloudy with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 40s both days. There will likely be some showers around, but it's still too early to know exactly how much at this point. We will track it closely.

