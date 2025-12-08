Mild December weather all week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are looking at a pretty nice December week here in Central Texas. It will be chilly tonight, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. We will continue with a slow climb Wednesday in the mid 60s, upper 60s Thursday, and low 70s Friday. Other than a few clouds, it will be dry all week long.

The weekend will likely bring a cold front, but how much cold air gets into the area? The models have been back and forth, so for now we will take the middle road with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. If the front is stronger, then it could be even colder, so stay tuned! As of now though, it doesn't look like we will get much precipitation over the next seven to ten days.

