Mild conditions for Sunday

25 WEATHER — Today shaped up to be a mild day with temperatures mainly in the 60s, some areas did reach the 70s.

A few light showers across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley today. We will continue to see chances through the night and we can't rule out a few storms developing. Overall, showers and storms will end by Sunday morning and it will turn out to be a fairly nice day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and partly cloudy skies.

We will hold onto warm temperatures as we head through most of the week, temperatures will mainly be in the 60s but some 70s are in the forecast as well.

Temperatures will cool down slightly on Friday, more around average for this time of year, but still expected to be slightly above the normal.

Enjoy the nice warm weather!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather