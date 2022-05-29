Mid-90s all through the week

25 WEATHER — If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day, you won't have to worry about them getting rained out. We'll be dry as a bone tomorrow, aside from some humidity. However, make sure you have ways to keep cool if you'll be outside for an extended period of time. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Southerly winds will continue to be breezy at 20 mph.

There does not appear to be much change in the week ahead as far as the heat goes. Highs will be in the mid-90s through next weekend. A spotty shower is possible on Wednesday, but a slightly better chance of rain will occur on Thursday as a dying cold front stalls close to us. Still, storm chances that day will remain isolated. Any chance of rain should be gone by the weekend, and there are hints that next week could be even hotter with highs in the upper-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist