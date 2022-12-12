Major storm system will impact much of the country

25 WEATHER — A deep upper-level trough over the west will slowly shift eastward over the coming days bringing cooler air and moisture along with it.

A major storm system is on track to bring weather hazards across the U.S from severe weather to blizzard conditions.

Severe weather and flash flooding may impact the plains today and the lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

Severe storms are possible for areas of eastern Texas heading into Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it is not out of the picture to see a stronger storm or two develop for portions of eastern Central Texas Tuesday morning. Some of these stronger storms especially for the eastern edge of Texas and portions of Louisiana may see damaging winds, large hail, and cannot rule out tornado threats.

The heavy snow, blizzard conditions, and freezing rain will be sticking to the Northern and Central Plains.

Accumulations will be anywhere from a few inches in the lower elevations to feet in the higher elevations in the Central Great Basin, Central and Southern Rockies.