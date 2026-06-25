Lower dew points help drop the humidity, but high temps remain

CENTRAL TEXAS — A hot and dry day is on tap as high pressure dominates and our heat dome continues to build. The positive news is that dew points will drop to the upper 60s this afternoon. That will help control the feels-like temperature from rising. The heat index will make it feel about 101 degrees which is slightly cooler than what we've been experiencing lately.

Heading into the weekend there will be a decent breeze with south winds at 20mph and gusts around 30mph in the afternoon. Those occasional gusts will help bring relief as feels-like temperatures rise with an increase in humidity. Sunday and Monday will be our hottest at most humid days coming up, with Monday reaching 99 degrees.

Conditions remain hot, humid and dry as we push through the weekend. No rain chances are on the ticket. For Monday and Tuesday, additional Saharan dust will arrive in Central Texas, so those sensitive to allergies may want to keep the allergy meds handy. The next opportunity for rain arrives heading into next weekend.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.