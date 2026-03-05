Low opportunity for storms Thursday, Friday could see severe weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans will experience mostly cloudy skies today with a breeze arriving from the south. Some light rain will flee across the area this morning. No significant amounts of rain are expected, but we can't rule out an isolated storm.

As we move into Friday, rain chances increase but stay on the lower end. If the storms do break free we could see severe weather in the afternoon. If we do have strong isolated storms there is a threat for hail and strong winds and we can not rule out a spin up tornado.

The best opportunity for rain is this weekend. At this point, the models are trending toward the heaviest rain arriving Saturday into Sunday morning. Flash flooding could be an issue so it is important to pay attention to the forecast. The latest run of models are trending downward, but we could see up to two inches in some areas. Any rain is appreciated as Central Texas is currently experiencing a drought.

