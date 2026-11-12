Lovely Friday...Cooler and wetter this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — What a day Thursday! We will have more nice weather Friday with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the low 70s. We should see plenty of sunshine again Friday, but high clouds will start to work into the area late in the day. That is a sign that things will change this weekend.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds and cooler highs in the mid 60s. A few showers are possible late in the day, especially west of I-35. Clouds will continue to build Saturday night and Sunday as another storm system and cold front work into the area. This will bring a chance for showers and maybe an isolated storm through the day Sunday into Sunday night. Temperatures should be in the upper 50s and low 60s with the clouds and rain. Lows will fall into the upper 40s.

A few showers could linger into Monday morning, but the clouds may hang on all day. That will only allow highs to reach the upper 50s. After that, a steady warm-up through the 60s and 70s are expected as we roll through next week.

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