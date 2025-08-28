Looking out for a couple thunderstorms during football

25 WEATHER — Thunderstorms have been ongoing today along the Red River as a cold front continues to slide down the Plains. We've been hot and quiet here, but things will begin to change going into tomorrow. The front will wait long enough for us to reach the mid-90s tomorrow afternoon, but then the cold front will come in during the evening. This will pop up a few showers and storms, primarily in the southern half of the viewing area.

It shouldn't be enough to get football games cancelled, but there may be a lightning delay or two, so keep an eye out. We'll feel the effects of the front in a bigger way on Saturday with highs in the upper-80s. Saturday and Sunday will feature waves of rain and storms passing through. By the end of the weekend, rain could tally between one and three inches across the area. Highs will remain in the 80s through Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather