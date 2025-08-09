Looking ahead to Monday for a few storms

25 WEATHER — Some showers from the Houston area managed to miss the Brazos Valley today (Saturday), but I think a brief shower or storm should be able to make it close to B/CS tomorrow. Elsewhere, we're expecting partly cloudy weather with highs in the upper-90s. The heat index will be just a bit over 100° for Sunday afternoon. By Monday, we'll start to see some slightly different weather. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible over the area that day.

Additional isolated storms may occur here and there on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our highs will be in the mid-90s during that time. Rain will disappear by Thursday, and through the end of the week, it appears that temperatures will rise just a little bit. That will get us around 99° by next Saturday. Our weekend seven days from now will be hot and dry, but there may be signs of showers returning for the start of the following week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather