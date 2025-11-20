Locally heavy rain tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — The rain finally made it into the area this evening, and it will likely continue on and off tonight into early Friday morning. Locally heavy rain is the main threat with this activity. Rain should come to and end from west to east Friday morning with lows in the mid 60s. After all is said and done, 1-2 inches of rain, with locally higher totals, will fall across a good portion of Central Texas. The Brazos Valley will see much lighter amounts.

Friday afternoon into Saturday is looking nice around here. Highs Friday afternoon are expected to reach the upper 70s. Saturday should be a little cooler with north winds and temperatures in the low 70s.

Our next storm system will arrive Sunday afternoon into Monday. Locally heavy rain is possible with this system as it slowly slides across Texas. Highs will be in the 70s both Sunday and Monday.

A strong cold front is now slated to move through Central Texas Wednesday, right before Thanksgiving. This will clear out any moisture, so it should be dry for holiday travel. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday through Friday, so a true fall feel is on the way!