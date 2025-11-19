Locally heavy rain possible on and off Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are tracking a storm system that will move into Texas Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop west of I-35 this evening into the overnight hours. Some of the rain could be heavy, especially west of Waco/Temple/Killeen. In fact, areas east of I-35 may not see nearly as much activity tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will bring on and off rain chances throughout the day. I don't think it will rain all day at any one location, but waves of showers and storms look possible. The highest rain chances should occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the rain could be locally heavy, and we could see a few stronger storms as well. The overall severe threat is low, but some storms could produce some stronger winds and small hail. Highs will be in the 70s across the northwestern half of the area, with 80s to the southeast were rain will not be as widespread in the Brazos Valley. Once all is said and done, 1-2 inches of rain could fall in Central Texas, with lighter amounts in the Brazos Valley.

We should see a break in the action Friday as rain ends from west to east in the morning. Highs Friday will rise into the upper 70s with some afternoon sunshine.

Most of us should be dry Saturday, but we could see a few showers across our far southern counties Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday, clouds and rain chances start to increase once again with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday has the potential to bring another heavy rain event to the area once again. Highs look cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s as the rain and storms roll through the region. We should clear out Tuesday and Wednesday, but a stronger cold front may get here around Thanksgiving!