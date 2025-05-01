Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: More storm threats for Central Texas on Thursday

25 News
Live updates from the 25 Weather team.

Meteorologist Josh Johns is in the Storm Wrangler checking conditions across Cental Texas.

4:25 p.m.

Confirmed tornado near Oakalla, Texas.

Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas counties.

More hail reported in Copperas Cove.

4:10 p.m.
Tornado warnings issued for parts of Lampasas and Bell Counties until 5 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Robertson and Milam Counties until 5:15 p.m.

3:55 p.m.
A check of conditions from the Cen-Tex Roofing System Camera Network.

3:15 p.m.
Meteorologist Caleb Chevalier shares a forecast update.

3:10 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas Counties.

3:00 p.m.
Conditions across Bell County are in good shape so far on Thursday afternoon. However, that can quickly change.

2:40 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties including Bell, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, Milam, and Robertson.

