LIVE BLOG: More storm threats for Central Texas on Thursday

Live updates from the 25 Weather team.

Meteorologist Josh Johns is in the Storm Wrangler checking conditions across Cental Texas.

25 News Storm Wrangler checking weather conditions in Central Texas

4:25 p.m.

Confirmed tornado near Oakalla, Texas.

Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas counties.

More hail reported in Copperas Cove.

4:10 p.m.

Tornado warnings issued for parts of Lampasas and Bell Counties until 5 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Robertson and Milam Counties until 5:15 p.m.

3:55 p.m.

A check of conditions from the Cen-Tex Roofing System Camera Network.

3:15 p.m.

Meteorologist Caleb Chevalier shares a forecast update.

Caleb Chevalier shares forecast update for May 1, 2025

3:10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas Counties.

3:00 p.m.

Conditions across Bell County are in good shape so far on Thursday afternoon. However, that can quickly change.

2:40 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties including Bell, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, Milam, and Robertson.

You can view all active alerts by clicking here.