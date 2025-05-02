LIVE BLOG: Another round of storms take aim at Central Texas

3:15 p.m.
Oncor is reporting more than 18,000 customers in McLennan County are without power.
Hill County is experiencing more than 1,300 customers without power.
3:10 p.m.
Wet weather seen moving into Harker Heights area.
3:00 p.m.
Temple ISD has canceled all after-school activities.
More schools share updates.
2:55 p.m.
Meteorologist Josh Johns shows off the hail falling in parts of Central Texas as the 25 Storm Wrangler checks on conditions.
2:50 p.m.
Yeah, we can't see anything either. If your commute takes you through this part of I-35 you may want to hold off on traveling.
2:45 p.m.
The traffic light at Steinbeck Bend Dr. and Rock Creek Road is out.
More watches and warnings are in place. See them all here.
2:40: p.m.
Heavy rain and hail moving into the China Spring and Bosqueville area. Power lines are blowing around.
2:25 p.m.
The 25 Storm Wrangler is checking conditions in the China Spring area.
2:20 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Bosque, Hill, and McLennan counties.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Bell, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, Milam, and Robertson counties.
2:15 p.m.
Several school districts across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley are dismissing classes early due to the weather threat.
KILLEEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
May 2, 2025, 1:50 p.m. - Dear Killeen ISD Families and Staff,
Due to the forecast of severe weather expected in our area later today, all Killeen ISD campuses will release one hour early this afternoon, Friday, May 2, 2025. Buses will run but may be delayed.
This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that students and staff are home safely before conditions potentially worsen. Bus routes will run one hour earlier than normal, and after-school activities are canceled districtwide.
We encourage all families to make appropriate arrangements for pickup and supervision. Student safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding as we respond proactively to weather developments.
Please continue to monitor local news outlets and the KISD website or social media channels for any further updates.
