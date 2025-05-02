LIVE BLOG: Another round of storms take aim at Central Texas

3:15 p.m.

Oncor is reporting more than 18,000 customers in McLennan County are without power.

Hill County is experiencing more than 1,300 customers without power.

3:10 p.m.

Wet weather seen moving into Harker Heights area.

3:00 p.m.

Temple ISD has canceled all after-school activities.

More schools share updates.

2:55 p.m.

Meteorologist Josh Johns shows off the hail falling in parts of Central Texas as the 25 Storm Wrangler checks on conditions.

2:50 p.m.

Yeah, we can't see anything either. If your commute takes you through this part of I-35 you may want to hold off on traveling.

2:45 p.m.

The traffic light at Steinbeck Bend Dr. and Rock Creek Road is out.

More watches and warnings are in place. See them all here.

2:40: p.m.

Heavy rain and hail moving into the China Spring and Bosqueville area. Power lines are blowing around.

2:25 p.m.

The 25 Storm Wrangler is checking conditions in the China Spring area.

2:20 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Bosque, Hill, and McLennan counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Bell, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, Milam, and Robertson counties.

2:15 p.m.

Several school districts across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley are dismissing classes early due to the weather threat.