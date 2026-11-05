Little cold front arrives tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — A system over Oklahoma will move east into Arkansas tonight. This will allow a cold front to sweep into the area, but with all the moisture and energy to the north, we are not expecting much in the way of rain with the front.

Lows will fall into the mid 50s. Friday looks partly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Another weak storm system will move closer to Texas this weekend.

This will bring a chance for a few showers, but it won't be a washout by any stretch.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy with any showers hanging back to the west during the day.

Highs will be in the low 70s.

Shower chances should increase Saturday evening through Sunday morning, especially across the southwestern half of Central Texas. It will stay cool Sunday with the clouds and showers, so highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds could stick around Monday with highs in the upper 60s. After that, it's looking nice as we head toward Veteran's Day! Highs should be back in the mid 70s by the middle part of next week.

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