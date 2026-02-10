Light Showers Possible as One of Two Fronts Arrive

Central Texans woke up to a mild and cloudy morning. The winds have kicked up to create breezy conditions and some may experience gusts as high as 20mph. This is courtesy of a weak cold front that is making its way through the area today.

A sprinkle or two may be felt around lunch time, but most of the rain will come later in the afternoon and evening. There will be no severe weather and the scattered showers will be light.

Thanks to cloud coverage, temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. Behind the front, temperatures will dip. Tomorrow's average highs will land around 71 degrees.

Tonight's rain will be minimal. We have a better chance of precipitation arriving Friday evening and throughout Saturday as another system makes its way through Central Texas. This second front will pack more of a punch and we could see a few thunderstorms. Those planning Valentine's Day celebrations, may want to schedule them indoors.

Temperatures for the next 10 days will remain above average with highs in the 70s. Thursday is expected to reach the 80s.