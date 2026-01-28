Light freeze tonight...warmer Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Well, things have improved A LOT here in Central Texas. We will see temperatures just below freezing tonight in the low 30s. There could be some patchy fog here and there east of I-35, but it shouldn't pose to much of a problem in the morning. The great news for Thursday is highs will make it into the lower 60s in the afternoon, so get out and enjoy!

Friday, another strong cold front will move into the region. Winds will shift to the north at 10-20mph with highs in the upper 40s Friday afternoon. It will get colder Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday we are back in the upper 40s. Lows at night should fall into the teens and 20s. Thankfully, it will be mostly sunny, so no precipitation is expected with this cold snap.

