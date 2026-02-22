Light freeze possible

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s. The northern half of Central Texas may see lows range from 29-32 degrees in the morning, so cover any tender vegetation. We should warm up nicely Monday afternoon with highs around 60 degrees.

The warming conditions will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday and the low to mid 80s Wednesday. It will be breezy both days with south winds at 15-25mph with higher gusts. This will lead to an elevated fire danger across the area.

Gusty winds out of the north will move in Thursday behind a cold front. It won't cool much, but highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday. Very dry air will move in, so this could be the day of highest fire danger this week. Friday, winds calm down, but we should be a little cooler with highs near 70 degrees.

The weekend is looking nice as of now with highs in the 70s both days.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.