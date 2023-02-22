Less windy tomorrow, then cooler on Friday

25 WEATHER — 70s to the north, 80s to the south. That's how this afternoon has been after getting a little bit of rain this morning. Skies have been mainly clear following the rain but some clouds will return tomorrow. We'll also have lighter northerly winds which will keep temperatures in the 70s for Thursday. A stationary front will set up on Thursday night, which will be placed roughly between Waco and Bryan/College Station.

With the frontal divide, Friday's temperatures will be in the upper-50s to 60s for Central Texas while the Brazos Valley will experience 70s. All locations will be cloudy with perhaps a couple showers that day. Cloudy conditions will hang on through the weekend, though we will return to the 70s on Saturday. We'll be watching for the chance of rain and maybe a few storms on Monday morning. Warm weather is expected to stay through most of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather