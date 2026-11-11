Leave the umbrella - sunshine and warmth return for Veterans Day!

Happy Veterans Day to all my fellow veterans (I am a former Army gal!) in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week as sunshine finally returns and the air heats up to 80 degrees in Waco. Temple and Killeen will likely reach just below the 80-degree mark. The Brazos Valley is expected to reach 79 this afternoon.

We are finally over those few days of clouds and light rain. It wasn't pretty, but we did receive one to two inches in our western counties. Along the I-35 corridor and the Brazos Valley, most areas received between a quarter inch and a half inch of precipitation. Our far eastern counties unfortunately stayed dry or received around a tenth of an inch. The latest drought monitor is expected to be updated this afternoon. Watch our 11 a.m. newscast for the latest conditions. Currently, the I-35 corridor and counties just to the east have the most intense drought conditions. Robertson County is in first place, showing areas under an extreme drought.

The next chance for rain arrives Saturday night, with better chances on Sunday. These weekend storms may linger into Monday morning as well. The biggest departure will be a drop in temperatures. The change begins over the weekend, and colder air looks to be the trend next week. Expect highs to hang out in the 60s with a little more rain possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

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