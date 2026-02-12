Layer Up! Temps Skyrocket from Chilly to Warm

Central Texans should layer their clothing if heading out in the morning. We are waking up to chilly temperatures in the 40s but that will drastically change as the day progresses. Sunshine returns in full force and temperatures will skyrocket to the upper 70s with some areas reaching 80 degrees.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Friday morning will begin in the 50s and warm up to about 80 degrees. However humidity will rise ahead of a storm system and cloudy skies will return on Friday. The second front this week, will bring a 70% opportunity for rain and possible thunderstorms on Saturday.

For Valentine's Day, Central Texans should opt for indoor activities. Although there will be pockets of no rain, overall it will be a wet afternoon. Sunday begins to dry out and temperatures remain above average in the 70s for the next ten days.